Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu And Others Mourn His Demise

Jr NTR's cousin and actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday (February 18). He was admitted at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures took to social media to pay their condolences.

Film industry celebs and politicians mourn the loss of Taraka Ratna

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Check out the tweet below:

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! 💔 💔

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

See the tweet:

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023

Sai Dharma Tej tweeted, "Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

See the tweet below:

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna.

Gone too soon anna.

Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note which read, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon . My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

See the tweet:

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Lok Sabha MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju shared a picture of Taraka and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Check out the tweet below:

Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/e7TfwttTGg — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) February 18, 2023

Telangana's MLA Harish Rao Thanneeru tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know the demise of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this time of grief. May his Soul Rest in Peace. Om Shanti.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died in a private hospital in Bengaluru. He collapsed during a rally earlier in January and was being treated by a group of cardiac specialists. Unfortunately, he could not survive and breathed his last on Saturday evening. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.