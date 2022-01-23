Nani Announces Wrap Of Upcoming Film 'Ante Sundaraniki' With Special BTS Video; Watch

South superstar Nani is currently basking with the success of his recently released film, Shyam Singha Roy, which hit the silver screens on December 24. This is the first film of the actor to release post-pandemic that has created havoc in the country. Recently, Nani has announced the wrap of his upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki. The news is witnessing wonderful reactions from the fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nani uploaded a behind the scene video in which he could be seen announcing the wrap of the film Ante Sundaraniki. Nani captioned the video, "It’s a wrap for the roller coaster movie of the year ♥️ #AnteSundaraniki". The film is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim (in her Telugu debut).

Fans shower love on Nani's wrap up video

Nani's Instagram post has garnered some adorable reactions, with a fan commenting, "Since from one year I am waiting for these movie❤️ finalyyyyy now here it is going... Damn happy just waiting for you and nazriya look in this movie ❤️". Another fan commented, "Yay yayyyy can't to watch ❤️❤️superrrr happpyyyy 🥳🥳🥳". A user also wrote about how excited he is to watch this highly-anticipated film.

Nani posted the same video on his Twitter handle, with the user commenting, "Madly madly waiting for this movie... Ah team eh thope team". Another Twitter user wrote, "Waiting You guys look so joyful. I'm sure the film is gonna be a super duper hitttttt. Sai pallavi now Nazhriya.. the pairs I had manifested are coming true. I am the happiest".

Waiting 😘💃💃

You guys look so joyful. Im sure the film is gonna be a super duper hitttttt. Sai pallavi now Nazhriya.. the pairs i had manifested are coming true. I am the happiest. 🕺🕺 — Damini (@ThoratDamini) January 23, 2022

Madly madly waiting for this movie...

Ah team eh thope team🔥🔥🔥 — RAM 🪓🪓 (@PushpaRamAA) January 23, 2022

About Shyam Singha Roy

Actor's film Shyam Singha Roy has been getting an incredible response from the cine-goers with many appreciating Nani's efforts. The film created a lot of buzzes, with Nani and Sai Pallavi doing justice to their respective roles and it has been getting an incredible response from the audiences with many appreciating the actors' efforts. After its amazing response at the box office, The film also got released on Netflix on January 21. The film is a commercial thriller in which Nani essays the role of a revolutionary writer and Sai portrays the role of Devadasi. In the film, Nani is seen playing a double role and has done complete justice to the two characters.

Image: Instagram/@nameisnani