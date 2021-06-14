Nani Begins Shooting Of Sister Deepthi's Directorial Debut Movie 'Meet Cute'

Actor Nani took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of his new upcoming movie. Nani announces that the shooting for his movie Meet Cute has begun. The film is held under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. The film will mark the directorial debut of Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta.

Nani begins shooting of his upcoming movie Meet Cute

Actor Nani took to Instagram to share a photo in which he can be seen holding a clapboard in his hands and covering someone's face from the sets of Meet Cute along with co-star Sathyaraj. This will be Nani's fourth production film under his banner called the Wall Poster Cinema. The film is directed by Deepthi Ganta. In the caption, Nani wrote, "Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 🎬

#MeetCute A new journey begins today :))This one’s special for more than one reason." Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Nani's announcement post. Several fans expressed their love with emojis while several others commented that they are excited about the movie. Check out the comments below.

According to a report by Glute website, Meet Cute is a women-centric film with leading heroines in it. However, the female leads, details regarding the release and plot haven't been revealed yet. This is Wall Poster Cinema's fourth production after three successful movies like Awe, HIT, and HIT 2. Cinematographer Vassant, editor Garry B H and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the crew of the movie.

On the professional front, Nani is currently working in movies like Tuck Jagdish, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki. He will essay the role of Jagadish Naidu in Tuck Jagdish. Nani was last seen in the movie V in which he played the role of Yendluri Vishnu in the year 2020. Nani is known for playing popular roles in movies like Neevevaro, Devadas, Jersey, and Nenu Local. He even voiced the character of Simba for the Telugu version of The Lion King. Nani has received a Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in Vellipoyindhi Manasu and even won the Best Actor Award in Toronto After Dark Film Festival 2013.

IMAGE: NANI'S INSTAGRAM

