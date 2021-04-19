Nani Celebrates For 2 Years Of 'Jersey'; Shares Creative Fan Arts

Tollywood actor Nani is celebrating 2 years of Jersey today, on April 19, 2021. Commemorating the occasion, Nani gave a special surprise to fans on his Instagram handle. He posted a bevvy of pictures made for Jersey by some of his fans.

A pop art picture of Nani as his character Arjun in the Telugu sports drama is posted first by the actor, followed by a monochrome painting of the superstar in a cricket helmet. A similar picture of Nani is also drawn artistically with charcoal. Nani also shared an abstract painting of himself from the movie. Another image of Nani is drawn in pastel colours precisely highlighting the actor's features.

A fan art even showed Nani and Shraddha Srinath's Jersey poster sketched in charcoal. One of the final two pictures shows Nani's bearded look in full glory painted digitally accentuating his features. The last fan art was an animated image of Nani's character Arjun sketched in black and blue coloured pencils.

Nani shares fan arts on 2 years of Jersey

Nani's fans rushed to his Instagram handle to react to the fan arts shared by the actor. His fans showered the post with fire and heart emojis. They reminisced on the memories of the movie on the occasion of Nani's Jersey's second anniversary. They wrote "Best movie ever" for Nani's Jersey. The pictures received more than 360,000 likes.

The plot of Jersey

Nani's Jersey sheds light on the life of an ex-cricketer who wishes to play for the Indian team. After several attempts to become a cricketer, the young player Arjun, played by Nani, gets rejected due to insider politics. He fails to succeed in life soon after that and is encouraged by his wife, Sarah, to get his dream job as a cricketer back. Arjun's son Nani wishes to get a jersey as a gift, which drives Arjun towards his goal.

The film continues to see Arjun's attempt on becoming a successful cricketer, husband and father. In the climax of the movie, a dark secret is revealed to Arjun's family, explaining why the talented cricketer decided to give up his dream career. Nani's Jersey is being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor starring in the lead.

