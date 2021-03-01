Nani Celebrates One Year Of 'HIT: The First Case'; Announces Sequel To Film

HIT: The First Case was released last year on February 28, 2020. The movie completed a year and actor Nani took to his Instagram handle to announce the sequel of the film. He mentioned that it was the best day to announce the sequel of the movie. Read further to know more about HIT's sequel which will have a new set of cast.

Also Read | Top 10 Blockbuster Movies Of Nani To Binge-watch On The Actor's 37th Birthday

Nani celebrates 1 year of HIT and announces a sequel

HIT: The First Case was jointly be produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The Telugu-language mystery-thriller film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Nani's Instagram story reveals that the film will soon be having a sequel. Celebrating 12 months of the film, Nani mentioned that it was the best day to announce the news.

Image source: Nani's Instagram

Also Read | Nithya Menen & Nani's Success In Ala Modalaindi Prompted Makers Of Veppam To Release Sega

He wrote, "You’ve seen how Vikram Rudraraju of Telangana HIT has taken you on a fringe of the seat journey. Now it’s time for KD of AP HIT to take us on a nail-biting journey.” He shared that the film will have a new cast and hyped the audience with the news. The director of the film Sailesh took to his Instagram to say that they are back. He thanked everyone who was a part of the film and asked everyone to stay tuned for the next announcement. Take a look at the director's post here.

Also Read | Nani Announces The Teaser Of His Film 'Tuck Jagadish' To Release On February 23

Nani on the work front

Nani's movies such as Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha and Gentleman garnered him huge popularity. The actor has also produced several films like D for Dopidi and Awe and received critical appreciation for the same. Nani was recently seen in V as Yendluri Vishnu and Nani's Gang Leader as Pencil Parthasarathy. The actor will next be seen in Tuck Jagadish as Jagadish Naidu and Shyam Singha Roy as the lead Shyam Singha Roy. Shyam Singha Roy's first look is out while Tuck Jagadish recently released the official trailer.

Also Read | Nani And Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Is Based On Reincarnation?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.