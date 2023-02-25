Nani Compares Himself With Ram Charan, Blames Audience For 'encouraging Nepotism'

Nani and Rana Daggubati recently appeared on a talk show hosted by Smita Prakash. While answering a question on nepotism, the Dasara star compared himself to Ram Charan. He further stated how the audience is responsible for 'encouraging nepotism'.

The promo of the talk show was recently released where both Nani and Rana could be seen talking about nepotism in the film industry. While differentiating between being an insider and an outsider, Nani compared himself with Ram Charan and said, "One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Ram Charan’s first film. It's the audience, who is responsible for encouraging nepotism as people always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen."

After him, Rana also expressed his views on nepotism and said, "If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family."

Nani's professional life

Nani is all set to appear in his first pan-Indian project, Dasara. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. It will hit the theatres on March 30, this year. The actor will play the lead role alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie also stars Samuthrakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

At the teaser launch event, the actor opened up about his movie and said that Dasara will be the movie of the year for Telugu cinema just like how RRR was in 2022. He said, "Last year, RRR came from Telugu cinema. KGF and Kantara came from Kannada cinema. I can confidently and with a lot of pride say that Dasara will come from Telugu cinema in 2023.”