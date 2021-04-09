Nani Gives Peek Into Nivetha's Drawing Skills, Sends Warm Wishes To 'Vakeel Saab' Team

Actor Nani took to Instagram on Thursday night and dropped a fun video that gave a sneak-peek into Anjana Yelavarthy and Nivetha Thomas's drawing skills. The two stars were busy drawing something on Nani's shirt, who remains clueless about what's happening. Sharing this video, Nani wrote, "Showing off their drawing skills ;)." After this, he also went on to wish the entire team of Vakeel Saab as the movie releases on Friday. He added, "All the very best Nivi for Vakeel Saab tomorrow. Best wishes to Pawan Kalyan gaaru, Dil Raju gaaru, Thaman S and our Venu Sriram." As soon as Nani's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop laughing emojis.

Nivetha and Anjana draw on Nani's shirt

Pawan Kalyan's movie Vakeel Saab is all set to release on April 9. The pre-release event of the same took place at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad, which was attended by Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, Dil Raju, Sriram Venu, Thaman, Shivamani, Harish Shankar, Krish, Mythri Ravi, producer AM Ratnam, Bandla Ganesh, DIG Sumathi, Anand Sai, among others. Pictures and videos from the same went immensely viral. The makers unveiled the trailer of Vakeel Saab on March 29 that garnered massive love from the audience. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Anjali, among others. While Sriram Venu has written and directed the upcoming flick, Raju and Shirish have produced it.

Meanwhile, Nani is awaiting the release of Tuck Jagadish's trailer, which is set to be unveiled on April 13, on the occasion of Ugadi. He shared a brand new poster and revealed that the film will hit the screens on April 23. Ritu Varma will be seen playing the role of Gummadi Varalakshmi in the upcomer. It is produced under the banner of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi's Shine Screens. The movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Nani shared many BTS pics from the sets of Tuck Jagadish, amping up curiosity among moviegoers. He posted a picture in which he was enjoying the serenity of nature. Whereas, in another pic, he sat amid muddy puddles on the sets.