Nani Lauds Allari Naresh's Performance In 'Naandhi'; See Post And Naresh's Reaction

South India star Nani took to his Twitter handle on February 28, to praise the recently released film Naandhi. He wrote in his tweet that he finally got to watch Naandhi. Then he wrote in Telugu praising Allari Naresh and said “this is the beginning of the future”. He also wrote that he should remove Naresh from his name and rather add Naandhi. He then added in the end that he was "super happy" for him and that he hoped to see him exploring the artist in him more and more after this. Responding to Nani’s appreciation on Twitter, Allari Naresh added laughing emoticons in a comment and wrote “love you babai” with a hugging emoticon. Check out Nani’s tweet and Allari Naresh's response

Finally got to watch #Naandhi



రేయ్ రేయ్ రేయ్..@Allarinaresh పేరు మార్చేయ్ ఇంక

అల్లరి గతం

భవిష్యత్తుకి ఇది నాంది



Super happy for you ra .. hope to see you exploring the artist in you more and more here after 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 28, 2021

😂😂 love you babai 🤗 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 28, 2021

Naandhi's reviews and cast

The crime-court room drama film Naandhi, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, released on February 19 this year. The film revolves around undertrial prisoners who languish in jails while they await a judgment. Surya Prakash played by Allari Naresh, who is a software engineer was sent to prison for the murder of a powerful man, the crime never committed and five years later his case is taken by a different lawyer. The film shows the brutality of police and loopholes in the justice system that lets an innocent man be punished. The film has been gearing good response from both audience and critics and the IMDb has currently rated it 9.1/10. Naandhi's cast includes Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkiman in lead, who is essaying the role of the lawyer whereas Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen play supporting roles.

Nani's movies and other works

Nani made his film debut with romantic comedy Astha Chamma in 2008 and went on the star in several commercially successful films. Some of his successful films include Ride, Bheemil Kabaddi, Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eeega, Yevade Subharmanyam, and many more. He debuted as a producer for the 2013 film D for Dopidi which was commercially successful. In 2018 Nani hosted the second season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss. In 2019 his performance in Jersey for the role of ‘Arjun’ was regarded as one of the ‘100 Greatest Performance of the Decade’ by the Film Companion. On the work front, he working for a film titled Shyam Singh Roy which is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani is also awaiting the release of Tuck Jagdish, a family entertainer. The teaser of the film was released on February 23 and the film is slated to release on 23 April 2021. Check out the teaser here-

