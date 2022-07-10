Nani, Nazriya Nazim's 'Ante Sundaraniki' Arrives On Netflix; Watch Duo's Message For Fans

Following his impressive performances in movies like Jersey, Shyam Singham Roy and more, Telugu star Nani recently entertained the masses with his latest film Ante Sundaraniki. The actor collaborated for the first time with Nazriya Nazim in the romantic comedy. While it has been a month since the film hit the big screens, it has now made its debut on Netflix.

Nani and Nazriya Nazim are all set to entertain the masses again with their latest flick, but at their home screens. The film, which earned praises from the audiences, was released on June 10, and has arrived on Netflix exactly a month later on Sunday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, streaming giant Netflix announced the arrival of Ante Sundarakini. They wrote, "Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it's finally Sundar & Leela's special day." They further revealed that the film is now available in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on the platform.

Today, our TUDUMs have been replaced with wedding bells, because it's finally Sundar & Leela's special day 🔔✨❤️

Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil! @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya pic.twitter.com/QCQZtSbIx3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 10, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Nani and Nazriya Nazim also addressed the audience and asked them to watch their film on Netflix. In a video, the on-screen couple could be seen asking their fans to watch the film on the OTT giant if they missed it in theatres, and also to watch it "again and again" if they loved it. They also delightedly stated the titles of their film in different languages and added that it was a film that they could watch with their family and friends. The clip's caption read, "Namaskaram, Swagatham & Vanakkam! Sundar and Leela are here to invite you to witness their wedding story! Ante Sundaraniki is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil!"

Ante Sundarakini box office collection

Ante Sundarakini follows the love story between Nani and Nazriya Nazim's characters filled with some hilarious moments. Soon after the romantic comedy was released, many people turned up at the theatres. While many loved the movie, some found it a bit boring. However, the movie managed to garner a fair amount of money at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie earned over Rs 21 crore nett after its 14-day run in theatres.