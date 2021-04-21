Nani Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Dad, Calls Him The 'Ram Of Our House'

Jersey actor Nani took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to pen a heartfelt wish for his dear father G. Rambabu as he turns a year older today. The actor shared some adorable pictures and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nani shared a cake cutting ceremony picture where the birthday boy is seen surrounded by his loved ones. They can be seen all smiles in the happy picture. In the second video, he is seen carrying Nani’s son, Arjun Ghanta, in his arms and playing in the rain. The video shared by the actor is truly unmissable. As today also being Ram Navami, the actor called his dad ‘Ram of our home’ and penned a sweet wish that read, “Happy birthday nanna”. Take a look at Nani's Instagram post below.

As soon as Nani shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to wish the birthday boy, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday sir. God bless you always”. Another user said, “this is such an adorable post. Truly truly amazing”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

On April 19, 2021, Nani celebrated two years in Jersey. Nani surprised fans with a special surprise on his Instagram account to commemorate the occasion. He shared a slew of photos taken in Jersey by some of his fans. Nani first shared a pop art picture of himself as Arjun in the Telugu sports drama, which was accompanied by a monochrome painting of the celebrity wearing a cricket helmet. Nani is often depicted in a similar manner using charcoal. He also posted an abstract drawing from the film of himself. Another drawing of Nani is done in pastel colours, emphasising the actor's features.

Nani and Shraddha Srinath's Jersey poster was also sketched in charcoal in fan art. Nani's bearded look is depicted in full glory in one of the final two images, which was digitally enhanced to emphasise his features. Nani's character Arjun was sketched in black and blue coloured pencils in the most recent fan art. Take a look.

