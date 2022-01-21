Nani, Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Releases On Netflix; Here're All The Details

Due to the pandemic, a lot of films were released on OTT platforms immediately after their theatrical run. This was done to make the film reach across audiences. To name a few, films like Thalaivii, Bell Bottom, Annaatthe, and Sooryavanshi were released on OTT, after their release on the big screens. Following the same trajectory is the Nani and Sai Pallavi starer- Shyam Singha Roy.

Nani and Sai Pallavi are currently basking with the success of their film, Shyam Singha Roy, which hit the silver screens on December 24 last year. The film created a lot of buzz with Nani and Sai Pallavi doing justice to their respective roles. And it has been getting an incredible response from the audiences with many appreciating the actors' efforts. After its amazing response at the box office, the film is all set to make its debut on Netflix. So, here we bring you every detail about the release of Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix.

Shyam Singha Roy releases on Netflix

Nani and Sai Pallavi starer Shyam Singha Roy has been released on Netflix today i.e on 21st January. The film’s production house Niharika Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and shared the news.They captioned the post, "The Epic Love Saga #ShyamSinghaRoy is Now Streaming on @NetflixIndia Grab your Popcorns & Watch the #BlockBusterClassicSSR with your loved ones Natural @NameisNani @Sai_Pallavi92 @IamKrithiShetty @Rahul_Sankrityn @vboyanapalli @NiharikaEnt #SSRonNETFLIX"

Here take a look at their tweet-

About the film Shyam Singha Roy

The film centres around the life of Shyam Singha Roy but with a reincarnation twist. It is a commercial thriller in which Nani essays the role of a revolutionary writer and Sai portrays the role of Devadasi. In the film, Nani is seen playing a double role and has done complete justice to the two characters.

The trailer of the film was released on 15th December 2021, which starts with Nani's character Vasu, an aspiring director, who is striving hard to direct his debut film. Resigning from his software job, Nani's character switched to the filmmaking profession. Later as the story progresses, his character will also appear as Shyam Singha Roy, a Bengali writer, who falls in love with a Devadasi. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Image: Twitter@Niharika Entertainment