Nani Says He's 'officially Old' After A Fan Sends Him An Endearing Message; Check It Out

Telugu actor Nani took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an endearing note from a fan, who is an air hostess. Taking to his stories, he shared the letter with a handwritten message for him that read, "Dear Nani Gaaru, I have grown up watching your movies and must say you are very adorable, an excellent actor. This is a small token of my love. From, Swetha (Airhostess) 6E-905 HYD-GOI". Nani was taken aback by the air hostess and wrote, "When someone gives you this, that too a pretty Air hostess...thats it..you are officially old!". Take a look at the story update here.

About Nani's latest movie Tuck Jagadish, cast and plot

Nani recently took to his social media to release the new teaser trailer of his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner Shine Screens. The film will reportedly mark Nani's second collaboration with the director after Ninnu Kori (2017). The actor is joined by Ritu Varma, who will play the role of a village girl in the Telugu action film. Aishwariya Rajesh will play Nani's romantic interest while Jagapathi babu will play his brother in the film.

The film has been set for a release date of April 23, 2021. The film plot follows two half-brothers, who come in conflict with each other in their claim for legitimacy. The film also has a stellar crew with noted music composer S.Thaman, cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi behind the scenes. Take a look at the Tuck Jagadish teaser here.

More about upcoming Nani's movies

The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu thriller film Shyam Singha Roy, which is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film will reportedly see Nani as a Bengali, set in the backdrop of Kolkata, with his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the female leads. The story of the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and will be based on the theme of re-incarnation possibly of Nani's character.

The crew recently completed filming crucial scenes in Kolkata. As of March, the makers haven't revealed the official release date for the film, which is touted to be Nani's most expensive film ever, produced under his newly established production banner Niharika Entertainment. Nani will also star in an untitled film with director Vivek Athriya. The film will also be written by Vivek Athriya and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

