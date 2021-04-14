Nani Sends Out Wishes On Occasion Of Ugadi With Heartwarming Family Picture

For inhabitants in the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ugadi is a significant day since it is the first day of the Telugu calendar. On this very auspicious day, many Tollywood stars sent their best wishes to their fans. Nani posted his Ugadi greetings on Instagram, along with a rare photo of him and his family. He posted a photo of himself, his wife Anjana, and their son Arjun. The picture showed the family of three sharing a tender moment of togetherness where none of them are looking at the camera. Both Nani and his wife Anjana are seen looking lovingly at their son Arjun while he is looking down with a smile on his face.

Nani's Ugadi wishes to fans

Fans and followers commented on Nani’s family picture while also wishing the actor on the festival of Ugadi. Many people thanked the actor for his wishes and complimented his family. People also said that that they wished his year was a happy and prosperous one and that his family would always stay happy and together the way they were in the picture. Nani's Instagram picture has received 478k likes and 1474 comments and still counting.

The actor posted a video on his Twitter page on April 12, 2021, announcing the postponement of Tuck Jagadish's official release. The promotional trailer for the film was supposed to be released on the special day of Ugadi, but the team decided not to release the movie on April 23 due to ongoing COVID issues and the current circumstances. The actor said in the video, “The rerecording work (of Tuck Jagadish) is in the final stage, and the output has come out quite well. We all are very excited to show it to you. It is a film that should be enjoyed with all family members. But, the ongoing circumstances are not in favour of us (to release the movie)".

“The theatrical trailer of Tuck Jagadish will not be out on Ugadi. The new release date will be announced along with the trailer whenever it comes out. Yes, the release date of Tuck Jagadish is postponed from April 23. Wish you a happy and safe Ugadi,” Nani said in that video. Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, and Aishwarya Rajesh star in the film, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. Shine Screens, which is run by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, is producing it. This project's music writer is Thaman, and the cinematographer is Prasad Murella.

