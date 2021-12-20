Nani Shares Adorable Playtime Video With Son Arjun; Fans Shower Love

Nani recently took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video featuring himself and his son, Arjun. The short video clip shows the father-son duo spending some quality time. In the video, Arjun can be seen playing with his actor dad and comparing himself with a lion in a charming way. The video has taken over the internet, and many fans have complimented the actor and penned lovely comments.

Nani drops adorable video with son Arjun

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Jersey star posted a video where Arjun can be seen saying, "I'm the lion." The actor captioned his latest post, "Lion la vunnavu Nanna." Many fans dropped lovely messages like, "Best compliment ever," while another one wrote, "Papam anna balayya garu."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Telugu actor is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Shyam Singha Roy. The supernatural thriller film is backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev. After much delay, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on December 24 this year.

The plot of the film is set in two different eras. The period story shows the religious practice of the Devdasi system, while the current story shows the love story of an adorable couple. Along with Nani and Krithi Shetty, the film also stars Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian, while Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam can be seen in important roles. Shyam Singha Roy is a Bengali youngster who’s fighting against the Devdasi system and takes on biggies in society.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In March 2020, A.R. Rahman was approached to compose music for it but he didn't accept the offer and later Anirudh Ravichander took charge of composing.

The trailer of the film was released on December 15, which starts with Nani's Vasu, an aspiring director, who is striving hard to direct his debut film. Resigning from his software job, Nani's character switched to the filmmaking profession. Nani will also appear as Shyam Singha Roy, a Bengali writer, who falls in love with a Devadasi.

Image: Instagram/@nameisnani