Nani Shares Aesthetic Click From Sets Of 'Tuck Jagadish'; See Picture

South Indian star Nani has lately been busy shooting for his next film, Tuck Jagadish, which has already been creating a lot of hype amongst fans. The Eega actor recently shared a picture from the shooting location of the film where he was seen resting at an open farm. He also mentioned in the caption that he has been working on Tuck Jagadish and this picture is another addition to his memories. His fans have flooded the comments section in excitement as they have been eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Nani’s picture from sets of his next

South Indian star Ghanta Naveen Babu, also known by the name Nani, recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the picture posted, he is seen resting at an open field as his feet touch a coconut tree trunk. The low angle picture shows a stunning green field which stands in contrast with the clear blue sky. Nani’s black leather shoes and dark blue pants also fit perfectly in the picture, giving it an aesthetic touch.

Nani has kept the caption for the post simple and has let the photograph speak for itself. He has only added a hashtag indicating that he is at the shooting location of Tuck Jagadish. Have a look at the post on Nani’s Instagram and a few fan reactions here.

Actor Nani had previously released a new poster of his film Tuck Jagadish while confirming the release date of the film. In the new poster, he is seen standing at a rustic location while wearing a Kanchipuram Mundu, which is traditional attire in south India. He is also spotted wearing a tilak on his head while a few sacred threads have been wrapped around his wrist. The film has been directed by Shiva Nirvana and has been bankrolled by Shine Screens. The film Tuck Jagadish has been scheduled to release on April 23 and the trailer will be launched on April 13, 2021. Have a look at the post on Nani’s Instagram here.

