Nani Shares An Adorable Monochrome Picture As His "Jun Bun" Turns Four; See Pic

Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known by the name Nani, recently took to social media to share an adorable picture with his son on the occasion of his fourth birthday. In the monochrome picture, he can be seen giving his baby boy a sweet kiss while holding him close. Through the caption for the post, superstar Nani has wished the little one a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to witness the sweet bond between father and son.

Nani’s birthday post for his son

South Indian superstar Nani recently shared an adorable picture with his son Arjun Ghanta and fans have been loving every bit of it. In the monochrome photograph shared, he is seen kissing the little boy on his lips while holding him close in his arms. The father-son duo seems to be having a sweet moment together as Arjun Ghanta turned four on March 29, 2021, which also falls on the day of Holi.

In the picture shared, Nani can be seen embracing a casual look as he is settled at home with his family. He is seen wearing a simple T-shirt while his hair has been left in its natural form. The candid picture also shows Arjun with an adorable smile across his face while he is being showered with love and affection.

In the caption for the post, superstar Nani has called his son by the nickname Jun Bun, which is quite famous amongst his fans as well. He has also addressed the boy as his ‘core’ and has mentioned that he has turned four now. Nani has also wished Arjun a happy birthday and has topped it up with a bunch of emoticons. Have a look at the post on Nani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have wished the little boy on his special day. Some of the fans have also expressed fascination over the pet name Jun Bun as it seems to stand out in the caption. A few other people have used loving emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Nani Instagram

