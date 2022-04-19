Nani Shares Deleted Scene From 'Jersey' As Gowtam Tinnanuri Directorial Clocks Three Years

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Jersey, which will be the remake of the Telugu film starring Nani, which clocked three years on April 19. The actor took to his social media account to share a short deleted scene from the film as he took to his social media account. Several fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed their love for the film and the actor.

Nani shares deleted scene from Jersey

On the third anniversary of Jersey, Nani took to his social media account to share the director, Gowtam Tinnanuri's favourite scene that did not make it to the film. The short clip features Sanjay Swaroop, who took on the role of Shraddha's father and saw him offering Nani money to get back his job so he is able to support his family. He asks him to step away from his dream, but Nani stays determined in his goal and portrays confidence in his journey to the top. Sharing the link of the clip, the actor wrote, "Sharing a deleted scene from jersey today. This was one of @gowtam19's favourites but couldn’t make it to the cut. Memories"

Watch the Jersey deleted scene here

Sharing a deleted scene from jersey today. This was one of @gowtam19 ‘s favourite but couldn’t make it to the cut. Memories :)https://t.co/7a1aQWR4uG#3YearsForClassicJersey pic.twitter.com/NBtjYMGmwu — Nani (@NameisNani) April 19, 2022

Hindi remake of Jersey

The Hindi remake of Jersey will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur and the film will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri himself. The film will also star Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar and many others. The release of the movie has been postponed several times owing to the OCIVD pandemic and it is finally scheduled to hit the big screens on April 22, 2022.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share some behind the scenes glimpses of Shahid Kapoor and the duo's daughter Misha and their son Zain. Zain was seen playing with his dad's sports gear on the cricket field, while Misha played with Shahid as he shot for the film. The adorable pictures have been doing the rounds on social media and fans can't wait to see Shahid in action on the big screen soon.

Image: Twitter/@_CrybabyHero_, @VishnuMFC19