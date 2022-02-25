Last Updated:

Nani Shares Glimpses From His B'day Celebration With Son; Thanks Fans For 'love & Wishes'

Taking to Instagram, Nani shared pictures from his intimate birthday celebration with his son Junnu, and thanked fans for showering him with love and wishes.

Shyam Singha Roy star Nani rang in his 38th birthday on Thursday, February 24, and received heartfelt wishes from his friends, family members and entertainment industry colleagues. Nani has now shared glimpses from his intimate celebrations alongside his little one Junnu, where the father-son duo can be seen cutting the birthday cake together. The actor quipped that it was indeed a 'happy' birthday for him, and further thanked his fans for showering him with 'all the love and wishes'. 

Nani shares pictures from his birthday celebrations alongside son Junnu

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, February 25, the actor dropped two pictures of him and his son, as they cut the scrumptious chocolate cake. While Nani was clad in a white t-shirt with blue denims, Junnu looked adorable in a blue and white t-shirt. In the caption, he wrote, "It was a happy birthday :) Thank you for all the love and wishes. It’s a great year ahead". Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Fans showed love and adulation on the actor duo by dropping comments like, "happy birthday to the natural star Nani sir. Such natural acting...love is watching your films..family time is your movie time.. wish you a lot of success and great films ahead", "we hope you enjoyed to the fullest", "happy birthday anna, you and junnu are too cute."

Apart from fans, several Tollywood stars like director Shiva Nirvana, actor  Adivi Sesh, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry among others penned heartwarming birthday messages for the actor. 

More on Nani's work front 

Nani has collaborated with debutant director Srikanth Odela for his upcoming project titled Dasara. The actor is paired opposite National award winner Keerthy Suresh, with Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas bankrolling the project. Set in one of Telangana's villages situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani, the film also stars  Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. 

He also has the romantic comedy film titled Ante Sundaraniki in the pipeline. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film also stars Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh in her Tollywood debut. The film will hit theatres on June 10. It has produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. 

