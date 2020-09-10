Nani Thanks Mohana Krishna Indraganti By Sharing His Favourite Frame From 'V'

After Sudheer Babu, V star Nani has also revealed his favourite frame from the newly-released Telugu film on Wednesday, i.e. September 9, 2020. In addition to sharing his favourite frame, the Tollywood star also came up with a unique idea to thank filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the highly-anticipated action thriller. Furthermore, the 36-year-old also encouraged fans to share their favourite frames from V with him through social media.

Also Read | Nani Showcases A 'V' Cut-out On The Streets; Hopeful That Theatres Will Open Soon

Nani pauses 'V' to thank 'sir' Mohana Krishna Indraganti

Team V came up with a quirky ploy to promote the film across social media platforms after its release on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The star cast of the film decided to share their favourite frames from their newly-released Telugu film and revealed the reason behind it. Thus, joining the bandwagon is Jersey actor Nani, who took the opportunity to thank 'sir' Mohana Krishna Indraganti who has both written and directed the film.

Nani paused the film and posed by the television right when the screen displayed 'written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti' while the subtitle read, "Thank you, sir". Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "When the title and the subtitle together convey something". Nani also encouraged his fans to do the same as he added, "Pause at your favourite frame and post a pic with you in it .. I’m looking forward".

Also Read | Nani's 'V' Releases Romantic Video Of 'Manasu Maree Mathuga' Song, Here's What It Is About

Check out Nani's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter handle and revealed that his introduction scene from the film is his favourite because it reminded him of an iconic scene from 1990's Ankusam, starring Rajashekar and wife Jeevitha. In the favourite frame shared by him, a shirtless Sudheer Babu is seen taking on a henchman as DCP N. Aditya. Sharing the photograph on Twitter, the former professional Badminton player expressed how 'tough' it was to pick one favourite frame from V as the director and cinematographer "delivered many great frames in the film".

.@mokris_1772 & @pgvinda delivered many great frames in the film. It was a tough call to pick one...will go with this as it reminded me of an iconic scene in Ankusam. But here the Police is shirtless 🙈 What's ur fav frame from #VTheMovie? Tell us using #VLoveThisFrame #VOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VREcJYGJuA — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 9, 2020

Also Read | Nani, Aditi, Sudheer Babu & Others Come Together For 'V' Movie's First Day First Stream

Furthermore, leading lady Aditi Rao Hydari also shared her favourite frame from V, which was all-things romantic. Sharing a mushy photo of Vishnu (Nani) and Saheba (herself) from the film, Hydari shared, "Vishnu and Saheba make me believe in perfect love. Warm, fuzzy, and full of happy laughter!". Take a look:

Also Read | V Movie Cast Features Talented Actors Like Nani And Sudheer Babu; Take A Look

(Image credit: Mohana Krishna Indraganti and Nani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.