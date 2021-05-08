Nani Shares His Thoughts On Making Debut In Bollywood; Speaks On His Grip On Hindi

Popular South Indian actor Nani, who predominately works in the Telugu cinema, revealed his plans of making a career in the Hindi film industry. While explaining his thoughts on the same, Nani asserted that he is all set to make his Bollywood debut, but he has not come across the right script yet, as per Sakshi Telugu. The outlet further quoted the actor saying that he is waiting for the right genre with an apt filmmaker to make his debut in the Hindi film industry.

Nani speaks about his Bollywood debut

Explaining the same, the Tollywood actor added that language cannot be a barrier to the role he will play. The actor told that he can speak in Hindi. But, that is not sufficient to opt for any film. He further added that the story, which comes to him, should compel him to learn Hindi with authenticity. He shared that the audience shouldn't feel that he is new to Bollywood. He concluded by saying that he is ready to prepare and act if such a script excites him.

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor is waiting for the release of the family drama Tuck Jagadish. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film was scheduled to release in April 2021, however, the release delayed due to the ongoing rise of COVID-19 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from Tuck Jagadish, Nani also has Shyam Singha Roy in his kitty. The upcoming supernatural thriller film will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film will also see Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in pivotal characters. Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the film will be based on the theme of reincarnation.

Interestingly, not directly, but Nani will soon have a connection in Bollywood as actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film will be a Hindi remake of Nani's hit film Jersey. In the film, Nani essayed the character of a cricketer. Nani had earned praises for his performance in the 2019 release.

IMAGE: NANI INSTAGRAM

