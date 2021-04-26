Nani Shares How He’s ‘fighting Corona’ With His Son In Adorable Video

Telugu actor Nani, who is known to be quite active on Instagram, shared a video with his 4-year-old son, Arjun on the social media platform where they were seen 'fighting corona' in their own adorable style. Check out the video and know what fans have to say.

Nani and his son Arjun 'fight' COVID-19 in a cute video

In the video shared by Nani, both of them are lying on the bed and imitating as if they are battling coronavirus. Nani's son is using a toothbrush as a gun, while the actor is using his pillow as a weapon. The father-son duo is hiding under the blanket as a cover. Check out Nani's latest video on Instagram below.

Nani's latest Instagram video was adored by many of his followers. Several users left heart eyes and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Users were in awe of Nani's son as they praised him. The video has crossed one million views with more than 2k comments. Take a look at some of the replies.

Back in 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 hit India and the country was under lockdown, Nani shared a special message from his son Arjun on the novel coronavirus. In the video, Arjun can be seen looking outside the window and asking people to stay indoors. At the end of the video, he also added “Coronavirus go," which was a popular catchphrase on the internet. Check out the video below.

Upcoming Nani's films include Tuck Jagadish, an action movie with Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. It was slated to release on April 23, 2021, but was delayed due to coronavirus. Nani's films this year also include the supernatural thriller Shyam Singha Roy, in which he plays the titular character. The actor will commence shooting for Ante Sundaraniki soon.

Promo Image Source: nameisnani Instagram

