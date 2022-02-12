Nani Shares Update On The Upcoming Film 'Dasara' As He Dons 'new Beard Look'; See Pics

South superstar Nani is currently basking in the success of his last release, Shyam Singha Roy, which hit the silver screens last year. In the film, Nani was praised for his effortless performance. With the success of his last release, the actor is currently gearing up for his next venture titled Dasara, alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film is creating a lot of buzz among the audiences.

The Jersey actor keeps sharing updates about the film with his fans. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with a picture of him in his new beard look. The post also hinted towards an update about his upcoming project Dasara.

Nani shares his 'new beard look' with his fans

On Saturday, Nani took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture. But what caught attention was his new beard look and his hair. In the picture, he was donned in traditional white coloured attire. The south actor was all smiles as he posed for the selfie. Sharing the photo, the Tuck Jagadish actor captioned the post as "Back to the beard and hair days. Dasara will begin soon (fire emoji)"

Here take a look at his post-

Fans were all praises for the actor and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments with many users admiring the beard look of the actor.

More about the film Dasara

According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Dasara will be an action-packed film set in the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines. Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, actors like Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. The project is produced under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers dropped the raw, disheveled look of Nani as well as the promo clip to introduce his and Keerthy's characters. The monochrome video opens up with a powerful background score with a train passing amidst a blurry backdrop. It then pans to Nani's character, introducing him as 'Natural Star NANI,' Nani also utters a powerful dialogue: "Ee Dasara Nirudu Lekkundadi... Baanchat... Jammi Vetti Chepthaannaa Baddal Baashingaalaithay... Etlaithe Gatlaithadi... Sooskundaam..." With this Nani is all set to impress the audience with some power-packed action in the film.

Here take a look at the promo clip-

Image: Instagram@nameisnani