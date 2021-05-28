Last Updated:

Nani Starrer 'Tuck Jagadish' To Get An OTT Release? Producers Clarify Rumours

'Tuck Jagadish' is an upcoming action movie starring Nani. Producers of the movie clear the air on whether the movie will have a digital or theatrical release

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
South Indian star Nani starer Tuck Jagadish was scheduled to release on 23 April 2021 but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. Keeping the current situation in mind, many big movies from the industry decided to have a digital OTT release. Recently rumours about Tuck Jagadish's OTT release were making their round. However, the makers of the movie Tuck Jagadish have clarified whether the movie will be getting a theatrical release or an OTT release.

As per Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie in a statement announced that the movie will be having a theatrical release and that fans shouldn't believe in any other rumours. The movie was set to release on 23 April but was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19. Earlier on, the lead actor of the movie, Nani, shared a video and announced that the movie would be postponed. Nani in the video said, "From Krack to Vakeel Saab, many films have seen success this year at the cinema halls. We were excited to see our film become a success too as it’s a family entertainer. However, it’s not safe to venture out now so we’re postponing the film."  

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens, the movie also features actors like Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by S. Thaman, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi. 

Nani will next be seen in the supernatural thriller movie Shyam Singha Roy, directed by  Rahul Sankrityan. The movie will feature  Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead role opposite Nani. The movie is set in the backdrop of Kolkata, and is based on the theme of reincarnation. The actor will also be seen in the Telugu movie Ante Sundaraniki alongside Nazriya in the lead role.

Nani was last seen onscreen in the 2020  action thriller movie V. The movie starred Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani in supporting roles. The movie marked Nani's 25th film as a lead actor. V is the first movie in which Nani plays an antihero. The movie is about a decorated police officer who tries to hunt down a serial killer.

First Published:
