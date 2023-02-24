Nani Turns 39, Wife Anjana Yelavathy Calls Him 'best Man' In Heartfelt Wish

Nani, also known as Natural Star Nani turned 39 today (February 24). To mark the special occasion, his wife Anjana Yelavathy took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for the Telugu star. She addressed her husband as the 'best man.'

In the photo, the couple could be seen smiling wide. They were sitting on a rock with a breathtaking view around them. Anjana shared how the Dasara star always put others first and does not make himself a priority. She wrote, "To the man who always puts himself at the very bottom of the list for the last 15 years, working his hardest and trying to be the very best man he can be for all of us at home."

"When we met, we could not have been more different. Fast forward to 15 years later, we are still two peas from different pods who are aging together and into one another! To another decade of save-the-world kinda movies, Ilaiyaraaja songs, podi annam, pinot noirs and hassle free holidays. Happy Happy Birthday Naan!," she added.

Nani's birthday celebration

Nani celebrated his birthday with his wife Anjana Yelavathy and some of his close friends including Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim and Bosco Martis among others. His friends shared a few glimpses from the celebration and it looked like the dress code for the evening was black. The Jersey actor looked dapper in a black shirt teamed with matching trousers.

Celebrities from the south industry have also poured love and wishes on the actor's birthday. Celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Raashii Khanna and Nivetha Thomas took to their respective social media handles and wished him on his birthday.

About Nani's upcoming film Dasara

Nani is all set to appear in his upcoming film Dasara. The movie will hit the theatres on March 30 and will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The actor is paired opposite Keerthy Suresh in it. The film also stars Samuthrakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.