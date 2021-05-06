Nani Urges His Fans 'to Be There For Each Other'; Says 'the Clouds Will Clear'

On May 5, 2021, Telugu actor Nani took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture capturing nature. In the picture, one can see the clear sky and the sun shining brightly, while the bottom of the picture shows a city covered with buildings and trees. Sharing the serene beauty, the actor motivated his fans and followers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by saying that the 'clouds will clear'. He also urged his fans to 'stay safe and be there for each other'.

Nani's latest post motivates fans that 'the clouds will clear'

Nani shared nature's picture to motivate his fans to 'be there for each other' during the pandemic. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers also rushed to drop positive comments and compliment the actor. A fan commented, "Stay safe n wear mask always precious" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "It looks like God is showering blessings on us" with a heart-eyed face, praising hands emoticons, and a red heart. A netizen commented, "Anna nature is same like you" with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. Another one wrote, "photography levels" with a string of emoticons.

Nani is an active Instagram user as he frequently treats his fans to snippets from his personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actor dropped an adorable video featuring himself and his son. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen lying on the bed and imitating as if they are battling coronavirus. Nani's son is using a toothbrush as his weapon, while Nani uses a pillow as his weapon. Nani and his son can be seen hiding under the blanket as a cover. As for the caption, the Telugu actor wrote, "Fighting corona be like '#StaySafe'". Nani's post garnered many adorable reactions from his fans and followers. Many of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the list of upcoming Nani's movies includes Tuck Jagadish which is an action flick featuring Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. The film was scheduled to release on April 23, 2021, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. He also has a supernatural thriller, Shyam Singha Roy, in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the titular role. The actor will also be starting the shoot for his part in Ante Sundarniki soon.

IMAGE: NANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.