Nani Welcomes Adivi Sesh Onboard To Play Officer Krishna Dev In The Sequel Of 'HIT'

Nani took to Instagram to welcome Adivi Sesh to the team of 'HIT' sequel writing that he will be playing the main role of Krishna Dev. Read more

nani

Actor and Producer Nani took to Instagram to welcome Adivi Sesh to the team of his upcoming movie HIT 2 HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) was released in February 2020 under Nani's production house and received a positive response at the box office. In February, almost after a year of the release of the first movie, Nani announced the HIT sequel on his Instagram. 

Adivi Sesh to be a part of HIT 2 cast

The 37-year-old actor Nani took to Instagram to welcome Adivi Sesh to the HIT 2 cast. He revealed that Adivi Sesh will be playing the main role of Krishna Dev writing 'AS is KD'. Furthermore, Nani wrote 'double badass' and welcomes the 'officer', referring to his role in the movie, aboard.

Adivi Sesh's HIT: The second case

The 35-year-old actor also took this opportunity to announce his participation in Nani's new movie. Starting with the caption writing 'HIT: The Second Case', the actor described the movie as "bigger, better, and badass". He also informed his fans that he will start the shooting of HIT 2 after he finishes shooting Major, Adivi Sesh's new movie. He expressed his happiness in the caption as he got to collaborate with his favourite actor, Nani. The actor is happy to be a part of Nani's new movie.

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Netizens reaction to the announcement

The response to the new addition in the HIT sequel cast was mainly positive as the comment sections of both the actors were filled with fans excitedly congratulating the team of the movie. Several fans wrote in the comments that they cannot wait for the movie and new storyline. While many wished Nani and Adivisesh for their collaboration.

Pic Credit: Nani and Adivi Sesh Instagram.

About HIT 2 plot

Nani announced the launch of the sequel of the HIT franchise on his social media. He also revealed the basic plot of the movie writing that it will revolve around the story of Krishna Dev from Andhra Pradesh HIT. Produced under his own production house, HIT 2 will be directed by Benjamin Lemenager.

 

 

 

