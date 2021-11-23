Nani Wishes His 'Mother Of Dragon' Wife Anjana Yelavarthy On Her Birthday

Nani and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy are one of the most celebrated couples in Tollywood, and their brief glimpses on social media never fail to leave the audiences in awe. The Shyam Singha Roy actor is celebrating his partner's birthday today, with his latest Instagram post showcasing the duo's adorable pictures. Marking her special day, he lovingly called Anjana the "Mother of Dragon, Wife of Panda" as well as the "Centre of our Home".

Anjana Yelavarthy met Nani during her stint as a Video Jockey in Vizag, which led to their friendship and its culmination into love. The duo tied the knot in 2012, after having dated for five years. They also share a son named Arjun, who makes constant appearances on their Instagram handles.

Nani wishes wife Anjana Yelavarthy on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 23, the Natural star uploaded two pictures with his partner, one of which is a selfie showcasing the duo flashing their smiles, while the other is a family picture wherein Arjun makes an adorable appearance. For the caption, he wrote," Mother of Dragon, Wife of Panda, Centre of our Home, Happy Birthday @anjuyelavarthy, We Love You." Take a look.

What's on Nani's work front?

Nani will be seen fighting for a socially prevalent culture in his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, whose recently released trailer has swooned fans. The story of the film is set in two different eras. While the period story tells us about the religious practice of the Devdasi system, the current story shows the love tale of an adorable couple. Apart from Nani, the movie will see Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi helm pivotal roles.

Backed by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, the film is set in Kolkata, while its theme is based on the concept of reincarnation. The story has been written by Janga Satyadev, while Sanu John Varghese has taken charge of the cinematography. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dasara.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @nameisnani)