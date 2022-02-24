Nani's Birthday: Adivi Sesh, Nazriya Nazim And More Celebs Extend Wishes To Tollywood Star

Famous for his roles in hit films including Shyam Singha Roy, Tuck Jagadish, Jersey and many more, fan-favourite actor Nani celebrated his birthday on February 24, 2022. Several celebrities and friends of the actor headed to social media to extend their wishes to the actor on his special day. Fans also flooded his social media handles with wishes for the Tollywood star on his birthday.

Tollywood stars extend birthday wishes to Nani

Shiva Nirvana, the director of Nani's 2021 action-drama Tuck Jagadish took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of the due at what appears to be the sets of the film. The two talented individuals as seen smiling from ear to ear and Nirvana wished the popular actor a 'wonderful blockbuster year' as he extended his birthday wishes to him.

Happy birthday ⁦@NameisNani⁩ Garu

Wishing you a wonderful blockbuster year😊 pic.twitter.com/QC35y0z7ss — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) February 23, 2022

Nani was recently in the news after he announced the sequel for his production venture HIT. Much-loved actor Adivi Sesh has been roped in for the film and he took to his social media account to pen down a sweet not for Nani on his birthday. He called him one of the 'finest actors' of their generation and expressed how happy he was to be working with him. He wrote, "You truly are one of the finest actors of our generation. Birthday Needhi kaani Barthhday Homam maa Andariki! Thank you for the laughs!"

Dear @NameisNani bro, many many happy returns of the day!



So happy to be working in your Home Production for #HIT2



You truly are one of the finest actors of our generation. Birthday Needhi kaani Barthhday Homam maa Andariki! Thank you for the laughs!https://t.co/Ks55XknafQ pic.twitter.com/KAOxxf9Ah1 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 24, 2022

Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry also shared a special birthday wish for the actor on Twitter. He took to the micro-blogging platform and sent Nani his best as he wished for his upcoming Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki to be a 'blockbuster success'. Nani's co-star from the upcoming film, Nazriya Nazim also took to her Instagram account to wish the actor a happy birthday. In her post, she thanked the actor for being her 'biggest cheerleader' and mentioned she has now become 'family' to her. She also shared a lovely picture of the duo together as she wrote, "Hope u have a great year filled with amazing films n all that u wish"

Dear @NameisNani garu….

Wish u a wonderful birthday sir…

Wishing u blockbuster success with #AnteSundharaniki 💕💕💕👍👍👍 — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) February 24, 2022

Television presenter Govind Padmasoorya also shared a glimpse with the actor and called him a 'Natural Star' as he wished him on his special day. Director Hanu Raghavapudi was also among those who sent their best to the actor on his special day.

Wishing our Natural Star Nani Garu a fabulous birthday 😍♥️🤗#HappyBirthdayNani @NameisNani pic.twitter.com/3WHhAmrmwG — Govind Padmasoorya (GP) (@padmasoorya) February 24, 2022

Wishing you a Very Happy Birthday Nani 🤗🤗 May this year be better and bigger! @NameisNani #HappyBirthdayNani — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) February 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@nazriyafahadh, Twitter/@AdiviSesh