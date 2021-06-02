Nani's Latest Goofy Insta Pic Requesting 'June' To Be Good Is Totally Adorable

Actor Nani took to Instagram to upload a jovial post for the month of June. Due to several events that occurred last month, the actor thus made a caption asking June to be good. He also posted a picture of himself flaunting his wedding ring in a stylish avatar. A number of fans agreed with the actor and expressed their appreciation for him in the comments section of the post.

Nani gets goofy in his latest Insta pic

Taking to Instagram, Nani posted an image where he can be seen wearing a navy blue shirt and covered in a bokeh effect. Further on, the actor winks at the camera as he flaunts his wedding ring, where the camera was focused upon. Nani looked quite stylish in the picture and thus fans seemed to appreciate the actor for his amazing style. Also, it was the caption by the actor that managed to create a buzz for his fans. Nani in the caption greeted the month of June with a “Hello” and further proceeded to ask the month to be good. He then added an emoji and ended his caption.

Fans of the actor were pleased with the picture and commented with several emojis expressing their love for him. In a couple of hours, the post uploaded by Nani went on to garner over 500,000 likes and over three thousand comments. Fans were quick to comment on the actor's post and appreciated him for his amazing style showcased in the picture.

On the work front, Nani has a number of projects lined up, due to which fans are eager to watch him as soon as possible. One of the movies that has created a major buzz is Tuck Jagadish. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and fans await eagerly for the release of this film. The movie has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. Next, Nani will also be seen in the film Shyam Singha Roy where he plays the titular character on screen. The project has been helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan. The movie is currently in its filming stages and has already created hype among fans of the actor. Another film that is expected to come out in 2022 is Ante Sundaraniki. That film too is currently in its filming stages and fans have been waiting eagerly for the flick as well. The movie has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

IMAGE: NANI'S INSTAGRAM

