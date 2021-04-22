Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Have A Huge Temple Set, Here's All You Need To Know About It

Shyam Singha Roy is an upcoming Telugu-language supernatural thriller film, which stars South superstars Nani and Sai Pallavi as the leads. The film has been generating buzz ever since the first poster was unveiled and now, all the limelight has shifted to the massive temple set constructed for the film. Here is everything you need to know about Nani and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movie as well as the expensive temple set made for the shoot.

Shyam Singha Roy's temple set

According to a report by Tollywood.net, a few days ago, the makers of the Telugu-language film spoke at length about the temple set that is constructed for the film. The art director of Shyam Singha Roy, Avinash Kolla has constructed a massive temple set depicting Kolkata in a 10 acre land in Hyderabad. The set was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 6.5 crores, and the filming is currently happening at the temple set as well.

The set constructed is a 100-year-old Kali temple, made using bricks and clay to bring the authentic feel of an old Bengali temple. The construction took over two months with a massive workforce of 1200 people working on it. It was also reported that the workers were brought in from West Bengal, as the makers wanted an authentic feel and did not want to miss out on the unique style of temples in the eastern state. The entire cast of the film is slated to shoot at the temple set, post which the filming would be wrapped up.

More about Nani's movie Shyam Singha Roy

The upcoming Telugu-language supernatural thriller film has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The cast of the movie includes Nani, playing the titualr role, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, while actors Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ravindran would be seen playing pivotal characters as well. The film has music composed by Mickey J. Meyer, with cinematography handled by Sanu John Varghese and edited by Naveen Nooli. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation. Shyam Singha Roy's release date hasn't been revealed yet but it is expected to hit screens later this year.

Image Credits: Niharika Entertainment Official Instagram Account