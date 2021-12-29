Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Hit Netflix? Here's When The Telugu Drama Will Release On OTT

The COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous films being released on Over-The Top platforms directly. Later, as theatres resumed due to the drop in cases and increased vaccination, filmmakers went back to the traditional release of their movies in theatres. However, most films are also releasing on OTT platforms almost immediately after their run at the theatres, with Thalaivii, Bell Bottom, Annaatthe and Sooryavanshi being the examples.

The latest film that released in theatres and is being tipped for an OTT release is the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy. As per reports, the Telugu film will soon head to Netflix for release. The release is likely to be next month.

Shyam Singha Roy to release on Netflix

Multiple reports are doing the rounds that Shyam Singha Roy will head to Netflix.

Some are also making assumptions on the basis of Nani's comments at a recent media interaction. The actor had said that a top OTT platform had made a big offer to the makers for the rights of Shyam Singha Roy for a direct OTT release. However, they were keen on giving a big-screen experience to the audience, and thus rejected it.

It is being said that Netflix is the platform that had made the offer before, and has bagged the rights for the streaming after release.

Shyam Singha Roy Netflix release date

The usual arrangements for Netflix for a film that has released in theatres is streaming 4 weeks after the movie hits the theatres. If that's what happens with Shyam Singha Roy, the film, which released on December 24, could release around January 21. While the official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, some Twitter handles have announced it already.

Shyam Singha Roy box office performance

Shyam Singha Roy's performance at the ticket windows has been hampered by numerous theatres in Andhra Pradesh being seized over their failure to adhere to lower ticket prices, licenses, safety certificates. The film has reportedly managed to mint Rs 36.76 crore at the global box office in four days.

The film has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and traces a reincarnation drama partly set in Kolkata. Nani plays a dual role in the film.