Nani's Special Song For Doctors, Dhaare Ledha's Poster Unveiled; Shares Release Date

Nani recently announced that he will be releasing a special music video for doctors in Telugu and Tamil. It is titled Dhaara Ledha in Telugu and Vaanam Thoandraadhoa in Tamil. On June 16, the actor took to his Instagram handle to unveil a new poster of his upcoming tracks. Sharing the poster of Nani's Dhaare Ledha and Vaanam Thoandraadhoa, the actor also revealed the release date of the music videos. Nani's Dhaare Ledha and Vaanam Thoandraadhoa are scheduled to release on June 18th at 4.32 PM. The actor said, "#DhaareLedha #VaanamThoandraadhoa For our heroes".

Nani's Dhaare Ledha poster reveal

As seen in Nani's Instagram post, Dhaara Ledha's new poster image features Nani and Roopa Koduvayur, who is also a doctor. The still is divided into three rows, the first one showcases Roopa talking on a video call with Nani, alongside a message pop up that says, "Happy Anniversary". In the second row, fans can spot Nani saying, "To us". In the last row, the track's name and other details are shared. The songs are sung by Vijay Bulganin. The Telugu song is penned by KK, while the Tamil track is written by Madhan Karky. Vijay Bulganin also provides the music score.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers on Nani's Instagram were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One of the users said, "Congresses of iam waiting for you". Another user added, "Wow is Tamil also?! Great sir!". A fan comment read as "So cute nd pretty @nameisnani", while another added, "Can't wait for this Bangaram". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On June 15, Nani started shooting for his upcoming film, Meet Cute. He shared a picture of him with the clapboard, featuring actor Sathyaraj. Meet Cute is Nani's home production, Wall Poster Cinema Production's 4th film marking the actor's sister, Deepthi Ganta’s directorial debut. Sharing the picture from the sets of Meet Cute, "Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today. This one’s special for more than one reason,” Nani wrote as a part of the caption.

IMAGE: NANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.