Nani's Sports Drama 'Jersey' Wins 'Best Telugu Film' At National Film Awards 2019

Nani's Telugu sports drama, Jersey was honoured with two National Films Awards, Best Telugu Film and Best Editing. Held on March 22, the 67th National Awards were announced two years after the nominations in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the film, Jersey, Nani took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture featuring the film's director Gowtam Tinnanuri and Avinash Kolla, who served as the art director. Sharing the picture on social media, Nani wrote, "#NationalAwards2019".

Nani's film Jersey is a 2019's sports drama starring Shraddha Srinath, Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj and Viswant Duddumpudi. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the filmmaker also serves as the writer. Jersey will soon be seen in a Bollywood remake featuring Shahid Kapoor. The sports drama follows the story of a talented but failed cricketer who returns back to the field in his mid-30s. The film is edited by Navin Nooli.

Here's the full list of Feature Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Films in Each Language:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

