Nani's V Taken Down From Amazon Prime Following Bombay HC's Orders Over Illicit Image Use

Bombay High Court, a handful of hours ago, had asked streaming giant Amazon Prime Video to pull down Nani's V, which is one of the latest additions to the streaming service's content repertoire. Reportedly, the makers of Nani's V can only re-upload the film onto the streaming platform once they have deleted a scene from a film that sees the use of a photograph of a Mumbai-based actor, Sakshi Malik without her consent. On the 3rd of March, 2021, the court released an order that spoke about how the illicit use of somebody's image in a feature presentation is against the law and why one must take the subject's consent.

A little about the defamation suit filed by Sakshi Malik:

Honourable Justice Gautam Patel of Bombay High Court heard a defamation suit that was filed by Sakshi Malik against the producers of the film on 3rd March, 2021. In the report, Malik alleged Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd, producers of the film "V" used her photograph in the feature presentation sans her consent. Saveena Bedi, Malik's legal representative, advocated that the sequence involving the picture of Sakshi Malik in V Movie portrayed her as a courtesan. Shortly after the same, The Bombay High Court released a publicly available order in which they can be seen getting into the specifics of the matter.

A section of the publicly released order by the Bombay High Court, which is available on SCC, reads, "Simply using another's image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use"

Is V Movie On Amazon Prime?

As far as Nani's V on Amazon Prime is concerned, it is no longer available for streaming on the platform. Nani's V tells the story of a mysterious man who wants to avenge his wife, who was brutally murdered by an unknown entity. Nani's V has been directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Updates regarding the case will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

