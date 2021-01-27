'Nannu Dochukunduvate' Review: Predictable Love Story With A Mix Of Humour And Romance

Nannu Dochukunduvate is a 2018 Telugu romantic comedy that focuses on Karthik, a workaholic software engineer, who leads a monotonous existence with no social life. Circumstances force him to hire a small-time actor as his lover, but he ends up falling in love with her. Read on to know about the Nannu Dochukunduvate review.

Nannu Dochukunduvate Movie Review

Plot of the film

Nannu Dochukunduvate stars Telugu actors Sudheer Babu and Nabha Natesh in lead roles and is a predictable romantic comedy film with fun-filled scenes. The film also marked the Telugu debut of Kannada actor Nabha Natesh. Directed by RS Naidu, the movie tells the story of Karthik, whose dream is to settle in the US but his plans are halted when his father asks him to marry one of his relatives. In order to avoid marriage, Karthik lies and says that he is in love with a girl named Siri and hires a small-time actor, Meghana to play his girlfriend. The end of the story is predictable as the couple eventually falls in love and gets reunited in the end.

Positive and negative aspects of the film

The performances of both the lead actors, Sudheer Babu and Nabha are praiseworthy as they get into their character's shoes perfectly. Sudheer Babu nails his role as a quiet man whereas Nabha portrays a very outgoing, chirpy character of Meghana. The first half of the story is a treat to watch with a high comedic quotient and character revelations but later, it gets monotonous with repeated mood swings of the couple and lack of humour. The emotional scenes in the movie do offer a surprise and add positively to the film but should have been elaborated a bit more.

The director of the film fails to hold the interest of the audience in the second half with a very predictable storyline and dull scenes. What he has managed to achieve though is that he has focused on comedy portions with Nabha Natesh’s character taking full charge. The atmosphere surrounding short films is authentic. There are notable Youtube stars Darling Das, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Viva Harsha to sprinkle timely and funny references, their wannabe-attitude gives scope for strong humour. Nannu Dochukunduvate IMDb rating is 6.8 on 10.

Image Credits: Nabha Natesh Official Instagram Account

