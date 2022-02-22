'Naradan': Tovino Thomas Drops Glimpse From Film's 'post-production Wrap' Ahead Of Release

Tovino Thomas' highly-anticipated political thriller Naradan is just days away from its release, with makers leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity around the project. The Minnal Murali superstar recently dropped a picture from the film's 'Post Production wrap' where the team could be seen shedding smiles as they finish up the final work on the project.

Audiences will see Tovino stepping into the shoes of a TV journalist called Chandraprakash, while the film's leading lady Anna Ben will be portraying the role of an advocate named Shakira Muhammed. The film, whose release was on halt due to a spike in COVID cases, is set to come out on March 3, 2022.

Tovino Thomas shares a glimpse from his film Naradan's 'post-production wrap'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 22, the actor reposted director Aashiq Abu's picture, where some members onboard the project could be seen shedding smiles for the camera. "Post Production wrap. Team #Naradan #DolbyAtmos #FinalMix See you all in Cinemas on March 3rd. #NaradanKeralathil", the caption read. Take a look.

Just days before, Tovino dropped a fun BTS clip from the film's sets, where he can be seen fiddling around with a wooden toy. The clip also showcases the film's crew cheering for him as he aces the fun game. Dropping the video on Instagram, he wrote, "When Jaison gives way for Chandraprakash. Some break time fun on the set of Naradan with Kendama!". Take a look.

Apart from Tovino and Anna, the film also stars Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and Navas Vallikunnu among others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Aashiq Abu, the film is being bankrolled by Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of OPM Cinemas.

What's on Tovino Thomas' work front?

After impressing fans with his latest Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali, Tovino will now be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in Vaashi. The duo's first look from the film was recently released, showcasing them as lawyers. "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it," Keerthy wrote along with the poster.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOVINOTHOMAS)