'Naradhan': Tovino Thomas-starrer's Fresh Release Date Announced With New Poster

Actor Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his latest Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali. The Forensic actor is known for his versatility and has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors of the southern film industry.

With his upcoming releases, the actor shows no signs of stopping in his career. Tovino is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick Naradhan. The film's release was on halt due to a spike in COVID cases. Recently, Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle, and along with a new poster of the film, he also revealed its fresh release date. The film will now release on March 3.

Tovino Thomas-starer Naradhan release date announced

Tovino took to his Instagram handle and shared a brand new poster of the movie with the release date. Sharing the poster, the Luca actor captioned the post as " #naradhankeralathil"

Here take a look at his post:

More about the Naradhan

Naradhan is an upcoming Malayalam political-thriller film helmed by Aashiq Abu. It stars Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead roles. It is produced by Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of OPM Cinemas. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 27, 2022, but was postponed due to an increase in the Covid-19 cases.

The central theme of Naradhan revolves around new-age media in modern India. Actor Tovino Thomas will be essaying the role of a TV journalist in the film. Anna Ben will be portraying the role of an advocate named Shakira Muhammed. Others in the film's cast include - Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, and Lukman. Naradhan marks the reunion of director Aashiq Abu and Tovino Thomas after Mayanadhi.

Tovino Thomas on the professional front

Tovino Thomas made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012. He is well known for his role in films like Guppy, Godha, Mayanadhi, Maradona, Theevandi and Uyare Virus. He was last seen in the film Minnal Murali and was highly appreciated for his role. He will be next seen in Naradhan.

Apart from the film Naradhan, Tovino Thomas has projects like Karachi 81, 2403 ft., Vaashi, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Thallumaala in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas