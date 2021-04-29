Narappa Release Date Postponed Due To COVID-19, Venkatesh Daggubati Releases Statement

The Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran, titled Narappa has been pushed ahead due to the Pandemic. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role and is directed by Kotha Bangaru Lokan fame Srikanth Addala. Narappa is one of the most awaited Telugu films, and fans are looking forward to watching it in theatres. The film was slated to release on May 14, however, due to the Pandemic, the makers have now decided to postpone the theatrical release. Narappa release date will be announced soon after things get back to normal.

Venkatesh Daggubati took social media to announce a statement regarding Narappa release date. The statement said, " Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed." In the caption, Venkatesh urged his fans to stay safe and assured that a new theatrical date will be announced soon once the country overcomes the unprecedented crisis.

The Tamil version of Narappa, titled Asuran, starred Dhanush in the lead role and was directed by Vetrimaaran. Narappa is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and V Creations Banner. Narappa cast also includes actors Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala amongst others in supporting roles.

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, several films' release dates have been pushed ahead. Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming biopic Thalaivi’s release date has also been pushed ahead. Rohit Shetty led Sooryavanshi’s release date has also been pushed ahead due to the Pandemic. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s Chehre was supposed to release on April 9 but has been pushed ahead until further notice. Another film whose release date has been pushed ahead is Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in the lead roles.

