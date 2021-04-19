National Award-winning Director And Writer Sumitra Bhave Passes Away At 78

National Award-winning director and noted writer Sumitra Bhave passed away on Monday morning, April 19, 2021, at the age of 78. The Marathi filmmaker breathed her last in Pune, in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment for her lung infection. A report in Hindustan Times mentioned that her Covid test was negative. Sumitra Bhave wrote many feature films, short films, and TV serials.

The report added that her co-director Sukhthankar, who spoke from the hospital, said that her lung infection had spread in the last few days. He mentioned that she was admitted to the hospital for the past 10 days. More so, she working on a project with Mohan Agashe on "the happy lives of old people" until January when her health deteriorated, added Sukhthankar, who then said that the infection was irreversible. Sumitra Bhave's movies like Bai, Paani, Doghi, won National Film Awards for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Welfare, Best Educational/Motivational/Instructional Film, Best Film on Other Social Issues, respectively.

The death of the veteran writer and filmmaker sent shockwaves in the film fraternity. Many celebs and people from all walks of life paid tributes to Sumitra. “Strong social statements, women empowerment messages, woven into engrossing story-telling, that’s what made her films brilliant. Be it short, feature, series, her statements shone thru her creations. She remained simple in living, high in thinking,” wrote actor Neena Kulkarni on Twitter as she expressed grief. Film producers Suhrud Godbole, Nikhil Mahajan, and many others also offered condolences. Milind Soman tweeted, “Sumitra Bhave, one of the loveliest people, and one of the most wonderful directors I have ever worked with, has passed away. I will miss her.”

Bhave's notable work includes films like Kaasav, Samhita, Vastupurush, Welcome Home, Ha Bharat Majha, Dahavi Fa, Devrai, Astu, among others. Astu won a slew of awards at several film festivals and also bagged the National Award. Kaasav (2017) was the last film helmed by filmmaker duo Sumitra Bhave-Sunil Sukthankar, produced by Mohan Agashe.