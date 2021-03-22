National Film Awards 2019: 'Jersey' Bags Best Telugu Film, 'Asuran' Wins In Tamil Category

The 67th National Film Awards were recently announced. Films like Jersey and Asuran were among the winners of Best film award category in Telugu and Tamil film languages, respectively. Read on for more updates on the 67th National Film Awards 2021.

Jersey wins award for Best Film in Telugu

Nani starrer 2019 movie Jersey won the Best Film Award in Telugu. The film also received an award in the Best Editing category as well. The 67th National Film awards ceremony was supposed to be held in May 2020. However, the program was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jersey cast included actors like Nani, who played the main role. While actors Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Viswant Duddumpudi, Sanusha, and Sathyaraj were seen in supporting roles.

Asuran wins award for Best Film in Tamil

The Dhanush starrer film Asuran received the Best Film award in the Tamil language. Along with the Best Film award in Tamil, actor Dhanush also received the Best Actor award for his portrayal in the film. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee, who won it for his performance in the 2020 Hindi film Bhonsle. Asuran cast included actors like Dhanush as Sivasaami, Manju Warrier as Pachaiyamal, Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy and Prakash Raj among others.

National film awards 2019 winner list (Feature Films category)

Special Mention: Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

