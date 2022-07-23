National Film Awards 2022: 'Jeetige' Bags Trophy For The Best Tulu Film

The National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards for art and cinema in India. This year's National Film Awards, which were announced on July 22, saw actors and filmmakers taking home the award for the extraordinary work that they have done in Indian cinema. Among the long list of awards, the Tulu film Jeetige (Deevatige - traditional torch), which is helmed by Santhosh Mada won the Best Film Award in the Tulu film category.

The Tulu film Jeetige is produced by Arun Rai Thodar, while Santhosh Mada helmed it. The movie stars Naveen D Padil in the lead role who has given an extraordinary performance in the movie. The film was taken by the audience with an open heart due to its heart-wrenching and emotional story.

Details about Jeetige

The Tulu film Jeetige was based on the COVID-19 pandemic, in which a Daivaradhane Paathri, which means a spirit worshipper, eagerly waits for his son to return from a ship that was stranded somewhere due to the global COVID-19 crisis. Taniyappa, played by Naveen D Padil, who used to worship the spirit of the Koraga, had given up the tradition as it did not make him much money. However, he returns to Kola Kattuvike, which means worshipper role, in the hope of his son's safe return.

More about filmmaker Santhosh Mada

Filmmaker Santhosh Mada, who was born and brought up in Mangaluru, is now settled in Udyavara in Kerala bordering Dakshina Kannada. He had earlier worked as the co-director of the film Shikari with Abhaya Simha. The filmmaker also worked with Malayalam director Jayaraj. While making Jeetige, the director made sure to bring the authentic culture of Mangaluru to the forefront. However, he reportedly was not sure of receiving the National Award despite hoping for it.

National Film Awards 2022

The National Film Awards 2022 were announced in Delhi on July 22. Various films bagged the award for their unique storyline, direction and more. While Toolsidar Junior won the award for the Best Feature Film Hindi, its child actor Varun Buddhadeb also got a special jury mention too. Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was bestowed with the best popular film. Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru.

Image: Instagram/@naveen_d_padil