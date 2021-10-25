National Film Awards: Dhanush Dedicates The Best Actor Award To His Fans

The 67th National Film Awards took place on October 25, actor Dhanush was awarded the Best Actor Award for his performance in the movie Asuran. Dhanush's movie Asuran also won the Best Tamil Film award at the ceremony. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the photo of his award, as he shared the photo he dedicated the win to his fans.

Dhanush wins Best Actor award at National Film Awards

Dhanush received the Best Actor Award for his role in Asuran at The 67th National Film Awards, the movie also won the Best Tamil Film award. The movie is a period action drama film written and directed by Vetrimaaran, based on Poomani's novel Vekkai. The film was based on the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968. Dhanush took to his Twitter and shared the photo of his award, as he shared the photo he dedicated the award to his fans. He wrote, "To my fans," with heart emojis.

Dhanush is a four-time recipient of the National Film Awards, in 2010 the actor received the Best Actor award for his movie Aadukalam. Dhanush's movies Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai, which he produced won the Best Children's Film and Best Feature Film in Tamil respectively.

Apart from Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee was also awarded the Best Actor award for his movie Bhonsle. Bajpayee in an interview with ANI said, "The National Award for 'Bhonsle' means a lot because this was a film which we wanted to make but we were not getting money from anyone to make it, it took us four years to make this film, so definitely it means the world to all of us. It's kind of a poetic justice that has happened to 'Bhonsle' and I share this award with the director and the entire team."

Actor Kangana Ranaut bagged her fourth National Award by winning the Best Actress prize for her role in the movies Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. South Indian star Vijaya Sethupathi also took home the Best Supporting Actor award for Super Deluxe. Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Image: Twitter/@@dhanushkraja/Facebook/Dhanush