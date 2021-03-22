National Film Awards: Vijay Sethupathi Wins Best Supporting Actor Award For 'Super Deluxe'

The winners of the 67th National Award were announced in New Delhi on March 22. The awards are for the films that released in 2019. Southern star Vijay Sethupathi has bagged the National Film Award for his performance in Super Deluxe. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter to announce this news. The ceremony was expected to take place last year but due to the pandemic, it had to be pushed ahead.

Vijay Sethupathi bags National Film Award

In his tweet, Ramesh Bala announced that Vijay has bagged the National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. The actor has won the prestigious award for his performance in the multi-narrative film Super Deluxe. His tweet read, "Best Supporting Actor - @VijaySethuOffl for #SuperDeluxe #NationalFilmAwards2019".

Award for Vijay Sethupathi in Super Deluxe

This movie was Thiagarajan Kumararaja who had also co-written and co-produced it. The cast of the film his includes Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, Gayathrie, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Bagavathi Perumal, and Mirnalini Ravi. The plot of this film told stories about an unfaithful wife, an estranged father and an angry boy. The endings of all the movies come together to form the final climax. Vijay Sethupathi in Super Deluxe played the role of a transgender woman, Shilpa, who comes to her husband and son after undergoing the transition. As her son takes Shilpa to introduce her to his school friends, they all make fun of her and humiliate her more for her changing her gender.

National Film Awards winners list:

Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Film Awards in the Best Actress category for her performances in Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Manoj Bajpayee won the coveted award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Bhonsle and Dhanush took home the award for his film Asura. Chhichhore won the award for the Best Hindi Film and The Tashkent Files won the award in the Best Screenplay (Dialogues) category. The best non-feature film was An Engineered Dream and Holy Rights and Ladli won the award in the Best Film on Social Issues category. B Praak won the National Award in the Best Male Playback Singer category for the movie Kesari. The book A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema authored by Sanjay Suri won the award for Best Book on Cinema.

Image courtesy-@actorvijaysethupathi Instagram and screengrab from the trailer