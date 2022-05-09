National Film Festival Of Jammu And Kashmir To Be Held For First Time From June 15-20

With respect to films, shooting scenes, and picturesque spots, Jammu and Kashmir, have been invoking a lot of interest in the filmmakers. With commercial films being shot, this has led to providing ample commercial and employment opportunities. Now, the Film Development Council in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is organizing the first-ever National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

The film festival will commence on June 15 and conclude on June 20. This is going to be the first time that the Jammu and Kashmir National Film Festival is going to take place for a week in the month of June, marking a fast pace of development in the Union Territory. This development will come as an opportunity to have a congregation of the best films, music, artists, and filmmakers and proving a source of inspiration and develop inquisitive instincts in the realm of creativity.

First ever Jammu and Kashmir film festival to be held in June

According to a source, the entries for the first National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir are invited. Indian filmmakers and music producers, and artists have been invited to submit their original films – fiction, documentary, OTT Films or shorts, and Music Videos for the first National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. Other than this, the film festival would not be complete without the Film Award ceremony. So this year, filmmakers and others can win a chance as 42 awards will be distributed in various categories.

The list of awards and prizes, rules, and terms have been mentioned on the website https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk while the entries can be submitted at – https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk. The last date for receiving entries on the website is May 16, 2022.

The official Twitter handle of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir, penned, "Mark your dates for the 1st ever National Film Festival of J&K. 15th-20th June 2022. Submit your entries for the Awards at http://ndfcindia.com/archieves/nffjk/#Call Witness the slice of cinema in paradise and brimming talent of artists of J&K. @OfficeOfLGJandK @MIB_INDIA."

