'Navarasa': Mani Ratnam's 9-film Anthology Releases On Netflix; Netizens Share Reviews

After an excruciating wait for the netizens, Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated nine-part anthology Navarasa dropped on Netflix on Friday, August 6. Introducing nine unique 'Rasa' (Emotions) through each episode, the project is associated with some of the highly reputable filmmakers of Indian cinema. As soon as the series dropped on the OTT platform, ardent fans flocked to watch it and leave their honest reviews on social media. Take a look at the netizens' reviews on Navarasa here.

Netizens' reviews on Netflix anthology Navarasa

Only after a few hours of Navarasa's release, Twitter was filled with fans expressing their thoughts and opinions on Mani Ratnam's passion project. Some fans elaborated on each episode of the anthology while some left an overall positive review for the film. One user was all praises for director Priyadarshan, who directed the episode titled Summer of '92, writing, "Priyadarshan should stay away from Bollywood. His better films always come from South. His segment in #Navarasa - #Summerof92 - is easily his best work in recent times." They also pointed out its difference from his recent Bollywood comeback movie Hungama 2.

Waking up every single day 2 present each 1 of d 9 films was an emotion by itself. 2 retain d individuality n make them all belong was d challenge stroke 2 stroke. Thank u #ManiSir n team Navarasa, d emotions r sinking in slowly! #ManiRatnam @JayendrasPOV#NavaRasa FROM TODAY ! pic.twitter.com/94HJTvNYQc — Gopi Prasannaa (@gopiprasannaa) August 6, 2021

Another fan left a comment on debutant director Rathindran R. Prasad's episode titled Inmai tweeting, "Wow. This was something special. Instead of opting for a typical horror film for the emotion of fear, they've tried a deeper element and boy it has worked out well. Outstanding trio of Siddharth, Parvathy and Ammu Abhirami. Impressive film!".

The positive reviews did not show any signs of slowing down as netizens started leaving a different review for each episode. From director Arvind Swami to Bejoy Nambiar, fans were nothing but impressed with their spectacular work in their respective episodes. Check out more fans' reviews below.

#Navarasa 1/9 - #Karuna#Edhiri has been watched.



Loved the #TitleFont



As always visually strong filmmaking by Bejoy and Co.



But...The core emotion didn't really pervade into my reaction to the film. Couldn't actually buy that compassion#Revathy is ❤❤#NavarasaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/he4LBCOQCf — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) August 6, 2021

What a dream debut for @thearvindswami as a filmmaker. #Roudhram hits you hard. Pasanga Sreeram delivers yet another towering performance. Good to see @arrahman and @santoshsivan coming together for this quality film, which is usually not their turf! #Navarasa — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 6, 2021

More on Mani Ratnam's Navarasa

Promising to evoke 9 different emotions through 9 different stories, told by 9 different filmmakers, Mani Ratnam's Navarasa included directors and actors of the highest calibre. Debutant Rathindran R. Prasad (Inmai), Gautham Vasudev Menon (Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru), Sarjun KM (Thunintha Pin), Priyadarshan (Summer of '92), Karthik Subbaraj (Peace), Vasanth (Payasam), Arvind Swami (Roudhram), Bejoy Nambiar (Edhiri), and Karthick Naren (Project Agni) made up the list. Actors like Surya, Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali, Sree Raam, Riythvika, Ashok Selvan, Yogi Babu and many more were roped in for the project.

