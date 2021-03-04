Navarasa Nayagan’s Movies That Were Highly Acclaimed: From Alaigal Oivathillai To Pooveli

Veteran Tamil actor Murali Karthikeyan Muthuraman, popularly known as Karthik, has achieved the title of Navarasa Nayagan (a multi-talented actor) with his exemplary performances in several films over the years. After kickstarting his career in Kollywood in 1981 with Bharthiraja's Alaigal Oivathillai, Karthik went on to star in more than 125 films. Starting his acting career at the age of 21, the 60-year-old enjoys an illustrious career spanning almost four decades.

In July 2021, Karthik will complete an astonishing 40 years in the Tamil film industry. Along with establishing his name in Kollywood as an actor, he also carved a niche for himself as a playback singer. In addition to starring in Tamil films, the Mr. Chandramouli actor has appeared in multiple Telugu films as well. As he will completing forty years in the showbiz this year, here's taking a look at a list of Karthik’s movies that have stayed with the audience to date.

Check out all the Award-winning Navarasa Nayagan’s movies here:

Karthik managed to rule over the audience's hearts with his debut film itself, i.e. Alaigal Oivathillai. Along with basking in praise for his portrayal of Vichu in this Tamil film, he was also honoured with the prestigious Tamil Nadu State Film Award for 'Best Male Debut' in 1981. Then, in 1988, Navarasa Nayagan starred in Mani Ratnam's action-drama Agni Natchathiram as Ashok Vishwanath. For his exemplary performance in the film, he not only won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for 'Best Actor' but also the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actor'. In the same year itself, Karthik also bagged the Nandi Award for his role in Ashok Kumar's Telugu film, Abhinandana.

A year down the line, he took home the Filmfare 'Best Actor' Award again for his role as Kannan in the Fazil directorial Varusham Padhinaaru. In 1990, the veteran actor was again honoured with Tamil Nadu State Film Award as well as the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance alongside Revathi and Khusbu in the romantic drama, Kizhakku Vasal. After a span of eight years, Karthik won netizens' heart with his 1998 films Pooveli and Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen.

While he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his performance in both films, he received the Cinema Express Award and the Filmfare Award for Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen. Meanwhile, the Navarasa Nayagan of Tamil cinema continues to entertain the masses to date by playing supporting roles or marking guest appearances in a number of films.

