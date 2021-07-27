Navarasa Trailer Out: 9 Different Characters Offer A Unique 'rasa' In Each Story

Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil anthology series Navarasa is all set to premiere in a few days. The trailer of the web series released recently and gave a more in-depth glimpse to the audience into nine different stories of nine characters. The series stars an ensemble cast of Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddarth, Ashok Selvan, Naga Shaurya, Arvind Swami and many more.

Navarasa trailer out now

Navarasa trailer opens with actor Suriya delivering a dialogue about love where he says "The minute I saw her, I got this feeling I swear." The trailer continues on and showcases several emotions such as fear, vengeance, hatred, confusion, deceit, longing, anger, regret and more. The anthology seems to carry not just nine different emotions but also all kinds of popular genres. The series created by Mani Ratnam will have nine acclaimed filmmakers, Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM and debutant Rathindran R. Prasad, directing each episode. Navarasa will see a collaboration between some of the most prominent directors, who have made nine short films based on nine ‘rasas’ (emotions). The series will premiere on Netflix on August 2, 2021. Here are the nine different episodes.

1. Inmai

This episode is directed by Rathindran R. Prasad, who will be making his directional debut. This section will star Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran and Ammu Abhirami.

2. Roudhram

This episode will be helmed by actor and director Arvind Swami. The episode will feature Riythvika, Sree Raam, Abhinayashree, Ramesh Thilak, Geetha Kailasam.

3. Edhiri

The episode will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar who is best known for his short films Rahu and Reflections, starring Mohanlal, his latest Bollywood film was Taish. The episode will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Ashok Selvan.

4. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru

This episode will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon who is best known for his romantic films Minnale (2001), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010). This episode will feature Suriya and Prayaga Martin

5. Project Agni

Directed by Karthick Naren, the episode will feature Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Sai Siddharth and Poorna. Arvind Swami is a veteran South Indian actor. He has also acted in Hindi movies such as Bombay and Roja.

6. Thunintha Pin

The episode is helmed by Sarjun KM and will feature Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore in the lead roles.

7. Summer of '92

The episode is helmed by Priyadarshan, his most recent work was Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The episode will feature Yogi Babu, Manikuttan, Nedumudi Venu and Remya Nambeesan.

8. Peace

This episode is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, he is best know for the action-drama Petta which was Rajinikanth's 166th film. The episode will feature Bobby Simha, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Master Tharun and Sananth.

9. Payasam

The episode is directed by Vasant, his most notable work is short film Sanath that won the National award for the best film on social awareness, in the 64th National Film Awards. The episode will feature Aditi Balan, Rohini and Delhi Ganesh.

