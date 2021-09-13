Navdeep Reunites With Thala Ajith After 12 Years At An Event, Says 'This Man Is Pure Love'

South Indian actor Thala Ajith, who recently clocked 30 years in the film industry reunited with his Aegan co-star Navdeep after 12 years. The duo recently caught up in Hyderabad during a biking event and clicked a few pictures, which were uploaded by the Baadshah actor. He lauded the Valimai actors' 'simplicity and insightful nature' in a heartfelt note, along with the duos' photos donned in their biking outfits and an adorable selfie. Both Thala and Navdeep looked dapper in their matching black outfits with the latter sporting a long beard as they geared up for the occasion. Navdeep also lauded Thala as his 'inspiration' in one of the photos. The duo shared the screen in the 2008 Tamil masala film, based on the 2004 superhit Bollywood flick Main Hoon Na.

The duos' fans couldn't contain their excitement after Navdeep's post and they appreciated him for showering love on Ajith. Taking to his social media handles on Monday, September 13, he wrote," This man is pure love The tone of his "hi" makes you wonder has it really been so many years since we met :) his simplicity and insightful nature is a bliss to experience! A truly wonderful human :) "Thala" for a reason!!!". Sharing the duos' photos in their matching sports outfits, he wrote," This is how 'inspiration' looks like. Onscreen and offscreen. Take a look.

This man is pure love ❤

The tone of his "hi" makes you wonder has it really been so many years since we met :) his simplicity and insightful nature is a bliss to experience! A truly wonderful human :)

"Thala" for a reason!!! pic.twitter.com/4qbXCDX1eh — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) September 12, 2021

The duo marked their reunion after 12 years since they starred in Aegan, which revolved around a daredevil cop who comes back to a college in Ooty, on behalf of his ailing father and the ambition of a lieutenant general. The movie was also dubbed in Hindi by the name of Jaanbaaz Commando.

Thala Ajith is also well known for his racing career, having participated in prestigious circuits in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships as well as the 2010 Formula 2 Championship.

More on duos' work front

Thala Ajith has wrapped up the shooting schedule for Valimai as he awaits its release. The movie is helmed by H Vinoth, with Boney Kapoor Zee Studios on board as producers. Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and veteran actress Sumitra also feature alongside Thala. Meanwhile, Navdeep is all set to star with Sunny Leone in Veeramadevi.

