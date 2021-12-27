Naveen Polishetty announces new film on birthday

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Actor Naveen Polishetty on Sunday announced he is set to collaborate with "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty on an upcoming Telugu film.

The announcement of the actor's casting in the yet-untitled film was made on Polishetty's 32nd birthday.

The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by UV Creations.

"Happy Birthday @NaveenPolishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with #NaveenPolishetty on #ProductionNo14 Starring @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety Directed by #MaheshBabuP," the official handle of UV Creations tweeted.

The "Jathi Ratnalu" star shared the tweet and wrote that he was thrilled to team up with Shetty for the project.

"Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty, who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP. Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in," he wrote.

Polishetty made his debut as a lead in 2019 with the Telugu comedy-thriller "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya". The same year, he made his Hindi debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning film "Chhichhore". PTI JUR RDS RDS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)