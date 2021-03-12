Naveen Polishetty On 'Jathi Ratnalu' Mania On Day 1 Of Release: Fans Make Dreams Come True

Actor Naveen Polishetty’s film Jathi Ratnalu received massive love from the audience on day one of its release. The film hit the theatres of March 11, on the occasion of Mahashivrstri and Naveen gave a sneak peek into the hush affair outside theatres. He dropped a video that gave a glimpse of the humongous crowd that had gathered to watch his movie.

In his lengthy heartfelt caption, the actor mentioned that he doesn’t know which review to share and that it was a “mania” in theatres on the first day. He thanked the audience for making his dream come true and also went on to thank Nagi Swapna and Priyanka. He remarked that the “golden days of cinema” are here and that “laughs, hope and love” is here.

In his note, he also revealed that the film's American premiere on the first day is also this year’s highest gross for an Indian movie premiere. Polishetty requested fans to get their families and watch his film if they haven’t. He added, “Enjoy this blockbuster experience this weekend in theatres.”

Naveen gives a glimpse of Jathi Ratnalu's mania

Earlier, Naveen Polishetty also gave an update about the tickets. He mentioned that his film’s first day tickets were sold out everywhere. He expressed concern and requested his fans to wear a mask while watching it in the theatre. It was on March 4 when superstar Prabhas launched the trailer of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu, and the video from the event went viral. Fans got a glimpse of Prabhas' fun banter with the stars of Jathi Ratnalu.

He went on to thank Prabhas for launching this trailer. Meanwhile, the comedy-drama which also features Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, opened to a great response at the box-office on the first day of its release. More so, Twitterati poured in positive reviews about the Jathi Ratnalu plot. While many lauded Naveen's hilarious acting chops, a bunch of viewers also penned their views about the comic script. The flick is helmed by filmmaker Anudeep KV, produced by Nag Ashwin and scored by Radhan under the banner of Swapna Cinema.